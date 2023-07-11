WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, as a school bus collided head-on with an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Rahul Vihar early this morning, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving two others injured. Authorities reported that the bus was traveling in the wrong direction when the accident occurred. The driver of the bus has been apprehended, and an investigation is currently underway. The impact of the collision necessitated the extraction of the deceased individuals by cutting through the car's doors.