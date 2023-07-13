Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to France spans two days and encompasses his role as the esteemed Guest of Honour at the French National Day celebrations, also known as Bastille Day, held in Paris.

    Members of the Indian diaspora chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, France. On Thursday, PM Modi landed in France and is all set to address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today.

    On Friday, PM Modi will attend the Bastille Day Parade, meet the president of French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and will attend a series of interactions with thought leaders.

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to France spans two days and encompasses his role as the esteemed Guest of Honour at the French National Day celebrations, also known as Bastille Day, held in Paris. The highlight of the event will be the participation of an Indian tri-services contingent in the grand Bastille Day Parade, while the Indian Air Force will dazzle spectators with an impressive fly-past.

    This year holds immense significance as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The partnership is characterized by a strong foundation of trust and commitment, which has fostered extensive collaboration across diverse sectors. These sectors include defense, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and fostering strong people-to-people connections. The anniversary serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the two nations and their shared vision for a prosperous future.

