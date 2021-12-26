Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

Days after the anti-religious conversion bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly, a Hindu right-wing in Karnataka seems to have got a morale boost as a group identified as Hindu Jagarana Vedike barged inside a Christian school and stopped the Christmas event.

The incident happened on Thursday and now the video has gone viral on social media. The group claims that the school on the pretext of Christmas events and skit is attempting to convert Hindu children.

In a video, the group raises slogans of Jai Sri Ram and later argues with the nuns and staff. The group confronted the staff about why the school does not have Lord Shiva portrait or Muslim God, if it believes in respecting all religions.

The group also told the institution's management to keep only Christian students and allow Hindu students to change schools.

In another video, the group member appealed to parents to discontinue education in this school and also said if it takes up the issue they will handle it differently (violently).

Following the video going viral on social media, a NCR complaint has been filed at Pandavapura Police station.

As per the new anti-conversion bill, even institutions like schools and colleges may be pulled up for illegal conversion. As per the bill, there is the provision of punishment like jail term and also penalty on the guilty.