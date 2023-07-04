WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

Gurugram faced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging across various parts of the city. Private weather forecasters predicted that the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, might experience heavy rainfall the following day. "Intensity may increase by tomorrow and entire Delhi may get good rain," Mahesh Palawat, vice president Meteorology and climate change said in a tweet.

Social media users shared images and videos of flooded roads in Gurugram, highlighting the challenges caused by the waterlogging. One user tweeted a screenshot of Google Maps indicating congestion on NH 48 beyond Hero Chowk, pointing out the recurring issue of waterlogging at that location without any corrective measures being taken.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, and West Rajasthan in the coming days.

Despite India's annual monsoon arriving six days earlier than usual and covering the entire country, rainfall totals are currently 10% below average for the season. The monsoon plays a crucial role in India's economy, providing vital water to farms, replenishing reservoirs and aquifers, and offering relief from the summer heat.

This year, the monsoon's progress was initially delayed by severe cyclone Biparjoy after making a late arrival on the coast of Kerala on June 8. However, it rapidly advanced and has now encompassed the entire country, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Normally, Kerala experiences monsoon rains around June 1, which then gradually move northward, covering the entire nation by July 8.

In June, India experienced rainfall approximately 10% below the normal average, with certain states receiving up to 60% less rainfall than usual.

Despite the potential emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, the IMD stated that India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in July.