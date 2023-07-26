Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    The video shows the chief minister chairing the meeting when a couple of people started questioning him over the Delhi administration's response to the flood situation recently witnessed in the national capital.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was left embarrassed on Wednesday when he was confronted over the Delhi floods situation during the New Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting that he was chairing. Reacting to the video doing the rounds, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that it was 'highly irresponsible of Kejriwal to run away from questions like that'.

    The video shows the chief minister chairing the meeting when BJP leader and council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal started questioning him over the Delhi administration's response to the flood situation recently witnessed in the national capital. He asked Kejriwal why the administration was unable to prevent the flooding in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation areas. The Delhi Chief Minister was also slammed for hob-nobbing with RJD chief Lalu Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

    This is the second instance when a meeting chaired by Kejriwal was confronted while chairing meetings. In May, Kejriwal was confronted during the NDMC meeting with questions on the alleged Rs 45 crore rupees splurge on his residence.

    At that point of time, the Delhi Chief Minister chose to leave the meeting than respond to the allegations.

    In September 2022, the Delhi CM walked out of an NDMC meeting after Chahal again questioned the latter's contribution to the schools in his constituency. 

    The same council member had confronted Kejriwal on May 22, 2022, for failing to deliver on providing clean drinking water to the people of Delhi. including his own constituency.

