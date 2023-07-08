Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    After laying foundation stone for various projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 reached Rajasthan. He inaugurated development projects totalling more than Rs 24,000 crore during a programme in Bikaner district.

    In this video, a unique cycle rally can be seen accompanying PM Modi on a rain-soaked day in Bikaner.

    Earlier in the day, he laid foundation stones for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Top Stories

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA
    Entertainment

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Must See

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner
    India News

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt
    India News

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral