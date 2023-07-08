WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

After laying foundation stone for various projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 reached Rajasthan. He inaugurated development projects totalling more than Rs 24,000 crore during a programme in Bikaner district.

In this video, a unique cycle rally can be seen accompanying PM Modi on a rain-soaked day in Bikaner.

Earlier in the day, he laid foundation stones for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal