Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Additionally, the clip captures one of the women sitting and clinging onto the pole, while the other continues to rotate around her. "After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro. The latest is Pole Dancing," the caption of the post read.

    Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against recording videos inside train coaches, numerous commuters continue to flout the rules. In the latest incident, a video showcasing two women engaging in "pole dancing" to an old Bollywood song has gained significant traction on social media, leading to widespread anger among users.

    Twitter user @HasnaZarooriHai sparked a wave of attention by posting a video on the platform. The footage begins with two individuals encircling the train's pole, synchronized with the lip-syncing of the song 'Main To Beghar Hoon' from the movie 'Suhaag,' featuring Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor. 

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: TMC says 3 workers 'murdered' as toll rises to 23

    Additionally, the clip captures one of the women sitting and clinging onto the pole, while the other continues to rotate around her. "After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro. The latest is Pole Dancing," the caption of the post read.

    The whereabouts and identities of the duo remain unknown. The video was originally shared on Twitter last Thursday and has garnered over 302,000 views since then.

    The comments section reflects a range of opinions, with some users expressing their disapproval of the performance, while others raised questions about their behavior. One user commented, "If this is true, Delhi Metro needs a serious evaluation. It seems like a new filming location for content creators." Another user remarked, "When shamelessness meets lack of manners, such acts take place."

    Act against Khalistani extremists now: NSA Ajit Doval's strong message to UK counterpart

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Top Stories

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA
    Entertainment

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Must See

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt
    India News

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter