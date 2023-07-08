Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

Additionally, the clip captures one of the women sitting and clinging onto the pole, while the other continues to rotate around her. "After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro. The latest is Pole Dancing," the caption of the post read.

Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against recording videos inside train coaches, numerous commuters continue to flout the rules. In the latest incident, a video showcasing two women engaging in "pole dancing" to an old Bollywood song has gained significant traction on social media, leading to widespread anger among users.

Twitter user @HasnaZarooriHai sparked a wave of attention by posting a video on the platform. The footage begins with two individuals encircling the train's pole, synchronized with the lip-syncing of the song 'Main To Beghar Hoon' from the movie 'Suhaag,' featuring Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor.

The whereabouts and identities of the duo remain unknown. The video was originally shared on Twitter last Thursday and has garnered over 302,000 views since then.

The comments section reflects a range of opinions, with some users expressing their disapproval of the performance, while others raised questions about their behavior. One user commented, "If this is true, Delhi Metro needs a serious evaluation. It seems like a new filming location for content creators." Another user remarked, "When shamelessness meets lack of manners, such acts take place."

