Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

A video of a bizarre theft has emerged from the Aroor gram panchayat in Kerala's Kochi, where the thief was seen praying before carrying out the robbery inside the Sree Kumaravilasam temple. The video recording of the crime, which took place at around 1 am on Friday morning, shows the thief wearing an animal mask approaching the temple's sanctum sanctorum and offering prayers before decamping with the deity's ornaments. In total, around 80 grams of gold were stolen from the temple. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the thief. However, police officials are baffled by the thief's behaviour in offering prayers to the deity before committing the crime.