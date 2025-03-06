VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 6, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

A shocking incident in Delhi has gone viral, showing a woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol blocking an ITBP bus on a busy highway. The woman, driving a white Hyundai Creta, repeatedly stopped her car in front of the bus carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans, causing a traffic jam and engaging in a heated argument with them. The jawans accused her of being drunk and deliberately obstructing their path. Social media users are demanding strict action against her for disrespecting the country’s security forces. Watch.

