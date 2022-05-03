'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has accused the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi of cancelling his media briefing scheduled for May 5 in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate campaign against 'The Kashmir Files'.

Agnihotri claimed that he was a victim of a hate campaign and that his free speech had been blocked by the watchdogs of free speech.

The filmmaker said that the global Kashmiri Diaspora informed him that the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi was keen to host him for a press conference as "many foreign media wanted to talk to him about The Kashmir Files and the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide".

"To my shock, I received a call from their (Foreign Correspondents Club) president saying that the event has to be cancelled as some very powerful media has taken objection to this conference and threatened to resign en masse if it is allowed," Agnihotri claimed.

"The club's management surrendered to a gender-driven, anti-free speech and anti-truth media houses and cancelled the press conference in an undemocratic manner. This is perhaps the first time, that the watchdogs of free speech have banned free speech in their own club," he further said.

The 'Kashmir Files' maker claimed that "some very powerful agenda-driven foreign media is part of an anti-India, anti-truth and anti-free speech conspiracy."