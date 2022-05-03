Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has accused the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi of cancelling his media briefing scheduled for May 5 in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate campaign against 'The Kashmir Files'.

    May 3, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has accused the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi of cancelling his media briefing scheduled for May 5 in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate campaign against 'The Kashmir Files'. 

    Agnihotri claimed that he was a victim of a hate campaign and that his free speech had been blocked by the watchdogs of free speech. 

    The filmmaker said that the global Kashmiri Diaspora informed him that the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi was keen to host him for a press conference as "many foreign media wanted to talk to him about The Kashmir Files and the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide".

    "To my shock, I received a call from their (Foreign Correspondents Club) president saying that the event has to be cancelled as some very powerful media has taken objection to this conference and threatened to resign en masse if it is allowed," Agnihotri claimed.

    "The club's management surrendered to a gender-driven, anti-free speech and anti-truth media houses and cancelled the press conference in an undemocratic manner. This is perhaps the first time, that the watchdogs of free speech have banned free speech in their own club," he further said.

    The 'Kashmir Files' maker claimed that "some very powerful agenda-driven foreign media is part of an anti-India, anti-truth and anti-free speech conspiracy."

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video
    India News

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw
    India News

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?
    India News

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?