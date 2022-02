UP Election 2022: 101-year-old citizen braves pandemic to exercise her franchise

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year saw eagerness among elders to vote as a 101-year-old voter was seen exercising her franchise on Thursday. Neither the Covid-19 pandemic nor the scorching heat could stop 101-year-old Krishna Kumari Malhotra from casting her vote. The old citizen said she has never missed casting her vote in any elections to date.