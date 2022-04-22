Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Some employees had not signed the register was not signed for a year.

    Apr 22, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reached Mahmudabad in Sitapur district on Friday to 'treat' the 'ill' health department of the state. He parked his car near the bus stand in Mahmudabad. After this, he went on foot to Mahmudabad Community Health Centres.

    During his inspection, he first checked the attendance register. During this, OT technicians, doctors and sanitation workers were absent in the CHC. The Deputy CM expressed his displeasure over this. 

    Some employees had not signed the register was not signed for a year. Upset, the deputy chief minister called the CMO from the CHC. Scolding the CMO, he asked: 'What do you do? When did you visit the Mahmudabad CHC? Now I have to do something.' He strongly reprimanded the CHC superintendent and CMO. Brajesh Pathak expressed his displeasure as he spotted many other flaws during the inspection. He has sought a report from Sitapur CMO and DG Health. At the same time, instructions have also been given to deduct the salary of absent employees. 

