Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

The tigress, known as T-123, ventured into the university's campus and was even spotted near the Vice Chancellor's cabin, prompting panic among onlookers. With four young cubs, T-123 frequently explores the Kaliyasot area.

A tiger made an unexpected entrance onto the premises of Jagran University situated near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The university, positioned near the Kaliasot Dam, had its security cameras capture the presence of the tiger. According to Alok Pathak, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), the CCTV footage clearly depicted a tigress, known as T-123, within the university campus, located on the outskirts of Bhopal. In an alarming incident, the tigress was even seen near the Vice Chancellor's cabin at 4:53 am on a Saturday, causing workers in the vicinity to flee in panic. T-123, who has four young offspring, frequently roams in the Kaliyasot area. The cubs, aged 8 months, are gradually exploring beyond their current surroundings.

The tiger gained entry by leaping over the boundary wall of the university. Subsequent to the incident, the university was closed, and forest authorities were promptly informed. To ensure safety, the roads leading to the university were sealed off, and forest officials conducted patrols. Once it was confirmed that no tiger remained in the vicinity, the roads were reopened.

In a recent episode, the same tigress was captured near the Motherbull Farm, where her presence prompted a herd of cows to chase her away following an attack on one of them. Earlier this year, in January, a separate incident took place where a tiger abruptly appeared in front of a school bus in the Narmadapuram village of the state. The bus driver recorded a video of the entire episode. Madhya Pradesh already proudly holds the distinction of possessing the highest tiger population in the country.