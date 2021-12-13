  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Dec 13, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

    Tension prevailed along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belagavi after pro-Kannada organization Karnataka Nava Nirmana Pade members attacked and blackened Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Deepak Dalvi's face. Dalvi and his supporters had gathered in numbers at Tilakwadi for their customary practice of holding a parallel session to counter Karnataka's assembly session in Belagavi.

    Agitated by MES's claim over Belagavi, Kannada outfit members barged inside the premises where the parallel session -- 'Maha Melava' -- was being held and disrupted the session. Few members smeared ink on senior leader Dalvi's face and raised slogans against the MES.

    Soon, MES supporters gathered and the situation turned volatile. The police intervened and took one of the Kannada outfit members, identified as Sampath, into custody. MES has called for a Belagavi bandh on Tuesday in protest against this attack and the district police has deployed more men across the district and sensitive areas.

    The development comes at a time when Karnataka is holding a 10-day session in Belagavi to claim its right on the land. The MES has been holding the parallel session since 2006 in protest against this decision by Karnataka. The MES also claims that the region where a majority of the linguistic population is Marathi belongs to Maharashtra.

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Must See

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border
    Video Icon
    India News

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way