Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was seen making a dosa during his three-day visit to Telangana as part of the Vijaybheri Yatra.

While canvassing in the state in preparation for the Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi took a brief pause at the NAC bus stop on his way to Jagtial as part of the Vijayabheri Yatra. During this stop, he even demonstrated his culinary skills by making dosas at a local tiffin cart.

During his election campaign, Rahul Gandhi vehemently criticized the BJP, asserting that he was actively opposing the saffron party, leading to a slew of 25-30 legal cases against him. He mentioned his suspension from Lok Sabha and the relinquishment of his house, which he gladly surrendered, emphasizing that he has no need for a house since he considers all of India as his home.

During a rally in the state, the former Congress leader pledged that if the Grand Old Party party secures victory in the forthcoming elections, they would conduct a caste-based census.