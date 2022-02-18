  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Feb 18, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    A day before the Tamil Nadu local body polls, a cash-for-votes scandal has erupted with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam releasing a video of money being distributed allegedly on behalf of the 29th ward DMK candidate Kamaal Mustafa in Trichy.

    The video reportedly shows DMK circle representatives Alauddin and Jaber Mustapha collecting booth slips of voters in the Alwarthoppu area under the ward and allegedly paying them Rs 500 per ballot

    Even though the AIADMK is yet to officially file a complaint, ADMK advocate Babu Murugavel alleged that several such complaints have been filed in many such incidents earlier. "But no action taken and money distribution continues," he claimed.

    The AIADMK allegation comes a day before the voting for the state local body election. The fate of 57,778 candidates in 12,607 wards across 648 urban local bodies will be determined.

    The campaigning for the elections ended on Thursday. The ten-day campaign phase witnessed candidates from the DMK, AIADMK, and other parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

    To recall, The last election for corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats was held in 2011. 

    The state election commission has made elaborate plans to ensure smooth voting. According to reports, over 80,000 police personnel and 1.33 lakh officials have been deployed for election duty.

    Recent Videos

    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon
    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts
    Video Icon
    India News

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements
    Video Icon
    India News

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi