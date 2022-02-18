Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

A day before the Tamil Nadu local body polls, a cash-for-votes scandal has erupted with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam releasing a video of money being distributed allegedly on behalf of the 29th ward DMK candidate Kamaal Mustafa in Trichy.

The video reportedly shows DMK circle representatives Alauddin and Jaber Mustapha collecting booth slips of voters in the Alwarthoppu area under the ward and allegedly paying them Rs 500 per ballot

Even though the AIADMK is yet to officially file a complaint, ADMK advocate Babu Murugavel alleged that several such complaints have been filed in many such incidents earlier. "But no action taken and money distribution continues," he claimed.

The AIADMK allegation comes a day before the voting for the state local body election. The fate of 57,778 candidates in 12,607 wards across 648 urban local bodies will be determined.

The campaigning for the elections ended on Thursday. The ten-day campaign phase witnessed candidates from the DMK, AIADMK, and other parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

To recall, The last election for corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats was held in 2011.

The state election commission has made elaborate plans to ensure smooth voting. According to reports, over 80,000 police personnel and 1.33 lakh officials have been deployed for election duty.