    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated flood relief efforts in Tamil Nadu in response to severe floods. Utilizing Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv, the IAF is conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations from Madurai

    In the wake of severe floods in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken swift action by deploying Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. These helicopters are currently stationed in Madurai and are working in tandem with civil authorities to execute rescue operations and provide essential supplies to the affected areas.

    One notable rescue operation conducted by the IAF involved a Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which successfully saved four individuals this morning. Among those rescued were a pregnant woman and an infant aged just a year and a half. The IAF's efforts aim to alleviate the impact of the floods, providing crucial assistance to those stranded and in distress in the affected regions of Tamil Nadu.

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

