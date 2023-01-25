Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Khan questioned the timing of the release of the controversial BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', saying it came at a time when India assumed the G20 presidency.

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has lashed out at those who are attaching more importance to the opinion of a foreign documentary maker than the verdict of the highest court of the land. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Khan questioned the timing of the release of the controversial BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', saying it came at a time when India assumed the G20 presidency.

    Khan said, "India is not only united, India is not only democratic, India has not only preserved its freedom, India is now being viewed as a leader of the world. Therefore they are feeling upset. They had predicted that India would fall into pieces. I really wonder about the mind of our own people who are trying to attach more importance to the opinions of some foreign documentary makers -- our old colonial masters -- rather than giving importance to the verdict of the highest judiciary in India. I don't think this issue needs to be discussed anymore. It should be treated with the contempt that it deserves." 

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

