    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    The stabbing incident in broad daylight has once again raised question marks about women's safety in the national capital.

    Yet another shocking crime has been reported from the national capital, where a young man stabbed a girl half a dozen times with a knife for breaking friendship with him. The incident, which happened at around 1 pm in Delhi's Adarsh ​​Nagar area on January 2, was captured on CCTV. The girl was rushed to Babu Jagjivanram Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. The youth, identified as 22-year-old youth, namely Sukhvinder, is currently in police custody and being questioned. The stabbing incident in broad daylight has once again raised question marks about women's safety in the national capital. 

