    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    The now-viral video footage shows Shahrukh Pathan being greeted with slogans and cheers by a huge crowd as he walked through the lane escorted by the personnel of the very police force he allegedly took aim at.

    May 27, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Shahrukh Pathan, whose photograph holding a gun pointed at an unarmed Delhi policeman during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi became a major talking point, received a grand welcome during a visit to his home on parole. 

    The now-viral video footage shows Pathan being greeted with slogans and cheers by a huge crowd as he walked through the lane escorted by the personnel of the very police force he allegedly took aim at. Pathan had been allowed by a court to visit his ailing father on four-day parole.

    BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had shared the video on his social media account, wondered whether several places in the national capital had become mini-Pakistans considering the manner in which the man who pointed a gun at the police during the riots was being hailed as a hero.

    In a post on Twitter, he further said that mentality that hero-worshipped law-breakers should be crushed. 

    to recall, Pathan's photo had gone viral during the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. Pathan was seen pointing his country-made gun at a policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. The police allege that he also fired several rounds at the police personnel.

    At least 42 lives were lost and over 200 people were injured in the violence, which had erupted in parts of northeast Delhi like Jafrabad, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Maujpur, Babarpur and Mustafabad.

