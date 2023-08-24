Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior."

    A massive landslide on Thursday wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, leading to the destruction of numerous houses. Startling visuals of the landslide depict multi-storeyed buildings collapsing, leaving a trail of dust and debris in their wake. In response to the disaster, emergency teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilized to rescue any individuals feared trapped beneath the landslide.

    Saakshi Verma Kartikeyan, the Superintendent of Police (SP), reported, "Seven buildings, including three commercial and four residential structures, collapsed. Thankfully, no casualties occurred as people had already been evacuated."

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, starting today.

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the grim situation, stating, "Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior."

    Another video of the collapse has been doing the rounds on social media. 

    The state continues to bear the brunt of relentless rain, with several areas grappling with severe weather conditions. Today, heavy rainfall in the district resulted in hundreds of vehicles being stranded on the damaged Kullu-Mandi Highway. Both the Kullu-Mandi Highway and an alternative route via Pandoh have been damaged, leading to the suspension of traffic movement.

     

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
    India News

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)
    Defence

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR
    India News

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH