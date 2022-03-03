Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

Indian government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine amid Russian military operation in the country.



Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacting to Congress MP Manish Tewari’s “beyond pathetic” remark on evacuation of stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine. “I don’t think this is a political issue. At this time, we should stand united with the students in Ukraine who are resilient in the war-zone so that they and their families remain courageous,” Shekhawat said.

