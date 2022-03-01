Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

Following the tragic incident in which Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa died due to shelling in Ukraine, anger mounts back in his hometown Chalageri village in Haveri, which is also the home district of CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The villagers, after seeing the ongoing situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, blamed the Indian government for doing very little in dealing with the high cost of medical education in India. In the video, a villager is seen issuing a warning to MP Shivakumar Udasi, and MLA of boycotting their entry into the village.

Meanwhile, villagers from the surrounding areas are coming to Naveen's home to express condolences. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a press meet and expressed condolence over Naveen's death. Addressing the press, CM said, "Naveen Gyangouder died today. He was in the bunker from last one week. He wanted to come by train and died in a shelling. Two other friends were there with him during the incident. One person was injured and nothing happened to another person. I know his family, we share a very close bond. We will try to bring his body. It is a war zone and we will have to wait for more clarity. I spoke to MEA and also spoke to the PM. He too said he will speak to the family."

PM Narendra Modi and former CM BS Yediyurappa also spoke to the victim's family and expressed condolence over the death of Naveen.

