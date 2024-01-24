Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

For the first time, four women officers from the Regiment of Artillery will play key roles in the Republic Day parade, serving as the contingent commander or supernumerary officer.

In a first, four women officers from the Regiment of Artillery will be participating as the contingent commander or supernumerary officer during the Republic Day parade on January 26, saluting President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Guest, French President Emmanuel Macron. As part of the mechanized columns, two weapons systems from the Artillery wing of the Indian Army -- the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system and the Swathi weapon-locating radar system will be participating in the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

So far, a total of 10 women officers have been inducted into the Regiment of Artillery, after Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande announced the entry of women officers in the combat support arm -- the artillery regiment. These women officers are Lieutenant Deepti Rana, Lieutenant Priyanka Sevada, Lieutenant CH Enoni and Lieutenant Aadya Jha.

Lieutenant Deepti Rana is leading as the contingent commander of the Swathi weapon-locating radar system while Lieutenant CH Enoni will be the supernumerary officer on the same weapon system. Lieutenant Priyanka Sevada will be the contingent commander for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system while Lieutenant Aadya Jha will be her supernumerary officer.

Besides, the women officers will also be leading the drone jamming system, advanced radio frequency monitoring system, Sarvatra Bridging System and the medium-range surface-to-air missile system. The T-90 tanks, Nag missile system and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle will also be part of mechanized columns, along with new-generation vehicles such as the specialist mobility vehicle, vehicle-mounted Indian mortar system and quick reaction vehicle, the India Army said.