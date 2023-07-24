Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Amid Opposition protests over the horrifying video of a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he is ready for a discussion and asked why the Opposition is not cooperating.

    Amidst Opposition protests over a horrifying video showing a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his willingness to engage in a discussion and questioned why the Opposition is not cooperating. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began with stormy scenes as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the shocking video from Manipur. The Centre has reiterated its readiness to discuss the matter, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirming in Lok Sabha that they are prepared for a discussion on this sensitive issue.

    In a brief address in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah urged Opposition leaders to allow a debate on the Manipur situation, emphasizing the importance of revealing the truth behind the matter.

    "I urge the Opposition leaders to let a discussion happen on Manipur. It is important for the truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue," Amit Shah said.

    The House witnessed adjournments multiple times due to the ongoing protests over the Manipur situation. Despite MPs from both sides expressing the desire for a discussion, the Opposition continued its protest, leading Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

    During the start of the Monsoon Session, 15 Opposition MPs moved adjournment notices, seeking a discussion on the situation in Manipur, which has witnessed over a hundred deaths due to ethnic violence in recent months. The Centre agreed to discuss the matter, but disagreement arose over the specific rule under which the discussion should take place.

    The Opposition MPs requested that the matter be discussed under Rule 267, which suspends all other business in the House to focus solely on the specific issue. However, the Centre was only willing to proceed with a discussion under Rule 176, which allows for a short duration discussion.

    In response to the Opposition's concerns about sexual assault in Manipur, the ruling BJP countered by highlighting the need to discuss atrocities against women in all states, including Rajasthan and West Bengal, which are governed by the Opposition.

