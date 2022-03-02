Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday received the Indians who were stranded in Ukraine after they returned on a special flight from Poland.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’, an Air India flight arrived from Poland to India, bringing back Indians trapped in crisis-hit Ukraine, facing war with Russia. More than 200 students have returned to India on this flight.

“On behalf of PM Narendra Modi ji and every citizen of India, I welcome you back home today. PM Narendra Modi government will always reach every Indian in harm, ALWAYS,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressing the students returning home and thanking the crew for their efforts.