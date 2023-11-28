Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a Railway Police official displayed remarkable bravery by rescuing a youth attempting to board a moving train. The incident occurred on platform one as the Haridwar Special train to Delhi was departing.

    An act of bravery was witnessed in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan where an alert Railway Police official saved the life of a youth who had lost his balance while trying to board a moving train.  The incident occurred on platform number one of the station, where the Haridwar Special train to Delhi was departing. The individual, identified as Shiv from Guwahati, initially attempted to board the moving train and then endeavored to jump aboard. Unfortunately, he slipped, became ensnared, and was dragged along the platform. Railway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aziz and Constable Sua swiftly came to the youth's aid, saving him from harm. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras. Fortunately, the young man sustained only minor injuries during the incident.

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA
    Lifestyle

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Must See

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)
    India News

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft
    India News

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV
    World News

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)