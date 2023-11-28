Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a Railway Police official displayed remarkable bravery by rescuing a youth attempting to board a moving train. The incident occurred on platform one as the Haridwar Special train to Delhi was departing.

An act of bravery was witnessed in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan where an alert Railway Police official saved the life of a youth who had lost his balance while trying to board a moving train. The incident occurred on platform number one of the station, where the Haridwar Special train to Delhi was departing. The individual, identified as Shiv from Guwahati, initially attempted to board the moving train and then endeavored to jump aboard. Unfortunately, he slipped, became ensnared, and was dragged along the platform. Railway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aziz and Constable Sua swiftly came to the youth's aid, saving him from harm. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras. Fortunately, the young man sustained only minor injuries during the incident.