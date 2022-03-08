Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Punjab Chief Minister and Congress party's chief ministerial candidate set off a storm on Twitter after he shared a video of him milking a goat in Ballo village in Bhadaur. 

    Mar 8, 2022, 9:07 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister and Congress party's chief ministerial candidate set off a storm on Twitter after he shared a video of him milking a goat in Ballo village in Bhadaur. 

    Channi, who shared the video on his official Twitter handle, had contested from this constituency along with his own constituency of Chamkaur Sahib.

    The video, which comes two days ahead of the counting of votes in Punjab, set off a Tweetstorm on the micro-blogging site with some terming his action as 'Ghar wapsi' of sorts for Channi after the exit poll predictions.

    To recall, most pollsters have projected the Congress to exit from power and hand over the reins of the state to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. If the election mandate is in line with the exit poll projections, it would come as a major embarrassment for the Congress party. That's because the Congress high command had played the Dalit card and replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Channi as the chief minister and eventually as the party's chief ministerial face.

    Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, Channi's 'milking' video had garnered over 1.2 lakh views on Twitter. 

    One Twitter user noted how Channi is a great media manager. "It is too bad that Congress brought him to the front too late. Captain and Siddhu ruined its prospects in Punjab," the user said.

     

    Some hailed Channi for doing what others did not even know how to do. 

     

    Others believed that Channi knew what he had to do post-election counting day on March 10.

     

    Some users came to Channi's defence and slammed those 'trolling' the Punjab Chief Minister.

    The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm
    India News

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army
    Defence

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He
    India News

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter