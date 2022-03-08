(Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress party's chief ministerial candidate set off a storm on Twitter after he shared a video of him milking a goat in Ballo village in Bhadaur.

Channi, who shared the video on his official Twitter handle, had contested from this constituency along with his own constituency of Chamkaur Sahib.

The video, which comes two days ahead of the counting of votes in Punjab, set off a Tweetstorm on the micro-blogging site with some terming his action as 'Ghar wapsi' of sorts for Channi after the exit poll predictions.

To recall, most pollsters have projected the Congress to exit from power and hand over the reins of the state to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. If the election mandate is in line with the exit poll projections, it would come as a major embarrassment for the Congress party. That's because the Congress high command had played the Dalit card and replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Channi as the chief minister and eventually as the party's chief ministerial face.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, Channi's 'milking' video had garnered over 1.2 lakh views on Twitter.

One Twitter user noted how Channi is a great media manager. "It is too bad that Congress brought him to the front too late. Captain and Siddhu ruined its prospects in Punjab," the user said.

CM Channi is a great media manager. It’s too bad that Congress brought him to the front too late. Captain and Siddhu ruined its prospects in Punjab. https://t.co/GxdktrN9Nu — Debiprasad ଦେବୀପ୍ରସାଦ ସାହୁ (@debiprasadss) March 8, 2022

Some hailed Channi for doing what others did not even know how to do.

Paji tusi kamal ho ... your 🙅 rock 🤘🤘🤘 https://t.co/KFglaRXNUy — Kammu🤩👳👳 (@Gulshan7212) March 8, 2022

Others believed that Channi knew what he had to do post-election counting day on March 10.

Seems full time job for Channi ji after 10th March 😜 https://t.co/GiZdC3mBTz — C Vikram Simhan (@vikramc16) March 8, 2022

Some users came to Channi's defence and slammed those 'trolling' the Punjab Chief Minister.

So called progressive people are trolling Channi on his activities his like.



Remember one who comes from poorest background needs to do all these stuffs in order to reach at top.



Criticize Channi for his economic model, corruption or his politics ; not on his ascribed past. https://t.co/QJCka8hQQK — ਹੈਪੀ Harinder (@HarenderHappy) March 8, 2022

The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.