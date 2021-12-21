  • Facebook
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Dec 21, 2021, 7:41 PM IST

    After days of tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra following MES and Shiv Sena vandals damaging Sangolli Rayanna statue and also damaging government vehicles and shops of Kannadigas in Belagavi, now another video of Sena activists targeting Kannada activists in Mumbai is going viral.

    CM Shivakumar Naik, who heads a less known Pro-Kannada outfit 'Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta' spoke to Asianet Newsable and said that he left for Mumbai immediately after Shiv Sena activists burned the Kannada flag. He claimed that he went to meet CM Uddhav Thackrey and also Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to appeal before them for their intervention in this matter but could not meet them.

    He also held a protest in Mumbai condemning the act of burning the Kannada flag and the same has gone viral on social media in Mumbai. The Sena activists enraged by Naik's action traced him and barged into his office at 2:30 am on Tuesday and heckled, slapped, and also threatened him. The activists was forced to seek an apology.

