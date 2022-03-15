PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as “special envoys” of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia's attack, also participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with embassy officials and community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Government of India has ensured that over 22,500 citizens returned home safely from the war-torn Ukraine despite several challenges posed by the latter’s conflict with Russia.

