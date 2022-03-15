Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as “special envoys” of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia's attack, also participated in the meeting.

    Mar 15, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with embassy officials and community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation.

    Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as “special envoys” of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia's attack, also participated in the meeting.

    Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Government of India has ensured that over 22,500 citizens returned home safely from the war-torn Ukraine despite several challenges posed by the latter’s conflict with Russia.
     

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm
    India News

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb
    India News

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm
    India News

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’