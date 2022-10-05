Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    The CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding vehicle smashing into an ambulance and three cars standing on the sea bridge. Several people were at the spot at the time of the crash.

    Oct 5, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    A horrific crash on the southbound stretch of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge claimed five lives and injured 10 other people early Wednesday morning.

    The CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding vehicle smashing into an ambulance and three cars standing on the sea bridge. Several people were at the spot at the time of the crash. According to a police official, the preliminary inquiry showed that a car had hit a divider on the bridge, following which an ambulance reached the spot for assistance. At the same time, people in two other cars also halted their vehicles to offer assistance. That was when another speeding vehicle rammed into the people, three stationary cars and the ambulance.

    Fifteen people were rushed to nearby hospitals following the crash that took place at around 2.20 am between poles 76 and 78. Five of the 10 who were taken to B Y L Nair Hospital were declared dead before admission. Two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged. Three people, including one of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link security guards, were taken to three different hospitals -- Lilavati Hospital, Global Hospital and Saifee Hospital.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. 

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Top Stories

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Must See

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
    India News

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit
    India News

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru