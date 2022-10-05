On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding vehicle smashing into an ambulance and three cars standing on the sea bridge. Several people were at the spot at the time of the crash.

A horrific crash on the southbound stretch of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge claimed five lives and injured 10 other people early Wednesday morning.

According to a police official, the preliminary inquiry showed that a car had hit a divider on the bridge, following which an ambulance reached the spot for assistance. At the same time, people in two other cars also halted their vehicles to offer assistance. That was when another speeding vehicle rammed into the people, three stationary cars and the ambulance.

Fifteen people were rushed to nearby hospitals following the crash that took place at around 2.20 am between poles 76 and 78. Five of the 10 who were taken to B Y L Nair Hospital were declared dead before admission. Two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged. Three people, including one of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link security guards, were taken to three different hospitals -- Lilavati Hospital, Global Hospital and Saifee Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.