Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, visited uSky Technology's Pilot Certification and Experience Centre in Sharjah, UAE, where he test-rode the Sky Bus, an eco-friendly urban mobility solution. 

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, visited uSky Technology's Pilot Certification and Experience Centre in Sharjah, UAE, during his return journey from Prague to India. During this visit, he had the opportunity to take a test ride on the Sky Bus, gaining firsthand experience of the safety measures and evacuation procedures.

    uSky Technology, renowned for its innovative Sky Bus solutions, has partnered with iSky Mobility to introduce these advanced mobility services in India. The Sky Bus concept presents an eco-friendly and congestion-free urban mobility solution, effectively addressing pollution and traffic congestion issues while ensuring efficient transportation for urban dwellers. 

    Additionally, the elevated rail cable system of the Sky Bus minimizes land usage, making it a valuable addition to the nation's urban mobility infrastructure.

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH
    India News

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean
    Defence

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple
    India News

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)