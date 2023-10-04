Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, visited uSky Technology's Pilot Certification and Experience Centre in Sharjah, UAE, where he test-rode the Sky Bus, an eco-friendly urban mobility solution.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, visited uSky Technology's Pilot Certification and Experience Centre in Sharjah, UAE, during his return journey from Prague to India. During this visit, he had the opportunity to take a test ride on the Sky Bus, gaining firsthand experience of the safety measures and evacuation procedures.

uSky Technology, renowned for its innovative Sky Bus solutions, has partnered with iSky Mobility to introduce these advanced mobility services in India. The Sky Bus concept presents an eco-friendly and congestion-free urban mobility solution, effectively addressing pollution and traffic congestion issues while ensuring efficient transportation for urban dwellers.

Additionally, the elevated rail cable system of the Sky Bus minimizes land usage, making it a valuable addition to the nation's urban mobility infrastructure.