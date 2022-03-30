Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Muslim and Christian leaders met Udupi seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami seeking his intervention to contain the volatile situation and polarisation in Karnataka. The seer urged everyone to come together at a common platform in order to discuss and resolve the issue.

    Mar 30, 2022, 9:41 PM IST

    With the situation in Karnataka becoming critical, a delegation comprising leaders and traders from Muslim and Christian communities met Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami and sought his intervention to end the differences between communities.

    The seer held talks with them and assured to help. He later offered oranges as prasad to all those who came to meet him. Soon after the meeting, the seer spoke to the media and said, “All must cooperate, just a few leaders and seers meeting will not solve the issue, it should begin from the grassroots level.” 

    He further said the reason for the Hindu community to react was that it was hurt by various incidents which led their anger to explode.
     
    It was from Udupi that the Hijab issue started and spread to other parts of Karnataka. Later, the ban on Muslim vendors started at Kaup Mari Temple fair in the same district. The right-wing groups such as VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sena and others raised these issues and got support from the ruling government.

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra claimed that the ban on Muslim vendors by the Hindu community was a reaction to the action of Muslims of going to court and then disrespecting the verdict. Now, the Hindu groups are asking for a boycott of Halal meat and its products. With these subjects being placed before the CM for his reactions, he said, many will ask for a ban on various things but it is left to the government to respond to it or not.

