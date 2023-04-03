Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

     The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, an official said.

    Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth after his video of performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media. The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, an official said.

    "Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him," the official said.

    The accused was held on Sunday following a tip-off, he said. According to police, the accused was arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway. 

