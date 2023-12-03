Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributes the BJP's success in the 2023 assembly elections to the unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's victory in the 2023 assembly elections. Speaking to media persons in Bhopal, he said: "The remarkable success of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh resonated with the people, fuelled by their unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the impactful state meetings, and the resonant appeals made to the public. This electoral mandate is a result of those efforts. The double engine government -- the initiatives undertaken by the central government led by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, and the effective implementation of schemes locally -- have found favour among voters. Initiatives such as Ladli Laxmi for girls and various programs benefiting the underprivileged and farmers have deeply connected with the populace. The strategic approach, spearheaded by Amit Shah under the guidance of National President J P Nadda, State President VD Sharma, Organization General Secretary Hitanand Sharma, and our dedicated team, remained steadfast. The campaign gained the right momentum and direction, reaffirming my earlier statement that we would achieve a fantastic victory."
     

