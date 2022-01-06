  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Jan 6, 2022, 7:46 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Known for making controversial comments, Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has once again come into limelight for wrong reasons as he flayed Covid guidelines at a press conference. Addressing the media, the minister compared the Covid rules with 'graveyard'.

    The minister claimed that while he was returning from his hometown Shivamogga, he found no night curfew or any restrictions. "There is no curfew nor any 'sudugadu' (graveyard -means to say no rules are applicable)," said Eshwarappa blaming the TV news reports for the fear of curfew.

    The minister also said that he will place his opinion with the CM of relaxing restrictions in a few districts as cases are low. He also said that this is the demand of the public. The minister however maintained that for a City like Bengaluru, restrictions are a must and he has no objections.

    This is not the first time Eshwarappa has made such comments, earlier the minister during the by-elections to two Assembly segments in Karnataka said, the BJP will not give tickets to Muslims.

    The minister also made a provocative speech at Shivamogga by telling that BJP workers are capable of hitting back at opponents with sticks.

    At a time when the Nirbhaya incident was talked about nationally, reacting to a woman reporter he once that if she is dragged and raped what can the Opposition do.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis
    Video Icon
    World News

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
    Video Icon
    World News

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier