Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

Known for making controversial comments, Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has once again come into limelight for wrong reasons as he flayed Covid guidelines at a press conference. Addressing the media, the minister compared the Covid rules with 'graveyard'.

The minister claimed that while he was returning from his hometown Shivamogga, he found no night curfew or any restrictions. "There is no curfew nor any 'sudugadu' (graveyard -means to say no rules are applicable)," said Eshwarappa blaming the TV news reports for the fear of curfew.

The minister also said that he will place his opinion with the CM of relaxing restrictions in a few districts as cases are low. He also said that this is the demand of the public. The minister however maintained that for a City like Bengaluru, restrictions are a must and he has no objections.

This is not the first time Eshwarappa has made such comments, earlier the minister during the by-elections to two Assembly segments in Karnataka said, the BJP will not give tickets to Muslims.

The minister also made a provocative speech at Shivamogga by telling that BJP workers are capable of hitting back at opponents with sticks.

At a time when the Nirbhaya incident was talked about nationally, reacting to a woman reporter he once that if she is dragged and raped what can the Opposition do.