    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    India is one of our strongest development partners and in fact India has invested heavily in our infrastructural projects, said Aminath Shauna, Maldives Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology. 

    Apr 26, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Speaking to Asianet Newsable on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2022, Shauna said, "Because of the impacts of climate change all our islands have run out of freshwater. India is heavily invested in providing water in our islands which is most important for our country."

    Asked about the anti-India campaign being undertaken by some sections in the Maldives, the minister said, "A majority of Maldivians love India. We have such a strong relationship with India. We love Bollywood. We love the music. We love the food. So India is such an important partner for us. And I cannot imagine the Maldives without a relationship that we have with India."

