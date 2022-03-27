Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Karnataka BJP leader and CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya has once again grabbed the limelight for wrong reasons following a controversial statement. MP Renukacharya said, Madrasas impart 'anti-national' lessons and stressed that he will appeal to CM to ban Madrasas.

    Mar 27, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    BJP MLA and CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya has once again stirred a controversy by making contentious comments against Madrasas. The leader, while lashing out at Congress over the hijab issue and Siddaramaiah's comparison of the hijab with seers wearing it to cover the head, pitched for a ban on Madrasas.

    The leader also questioned the functioning of mMadrasas and alleged that anti-national activities are taught and innocent children are brainwashed. He said, "Innocent children get brainwashed and in the future, the same children will go against the nation and may not raise 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans. I will appeal to the Education Minister and CM to ban Madrasas."

    The leader alleged that Congress was behind the hijab controversy and said that the grand old party is playing divisive politics to the eye vote bank. He said, the hijab is a closed chapter as the Court has given its verdict, but there is no ban on hijab but girls are expected to maintain uniformity in the classroom.

    Renukacharya is also facing criticism as his daughter has allegedly obtained a fake caste certificate. The MLA blamed the certificate issue on his estranged brother for purchasing it for political benefits 20 years ago and also for his daughter to which the MLA claims he objected and asked to surrender it.

    The MLA had recently courted another controversy as he made retrograde comments against women's clothes. While addressing the media on the hijab issue, the MLA had said, "Women must cover properly and some of their dresses excite men." Following the comment, there were trolls and condemnation against him, after which he apologized. 

