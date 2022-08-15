LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on Independence Day

India is today celebrating the 76th Independence Day.

The August 15 ceremony will conclude the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, has emerged from the grim shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, which took a massive toll on lives and livelihoods in 2020 and 2021.

As part of the 75th anniversary of the independence, the government launched a host of programmes like 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

This year, sources say Prime Minister Modi may roll out a new project for the health sector with a special focus on 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India' projects and a roadmap to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047.

Last year, the Prime Minister, during his speech, announced the Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Hydrogen Mission and promised to launch 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

The year before that, in 2020, the Prime Minister had unveiled plans to link over six lakh villages with an optical fibre network in 1,000 days. He also showcased the government's plan to ensure digital health identity cards for every citizen.