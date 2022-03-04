Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

Landslide was reported from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Friday in which five workers were believed to have been trapped. Out of 5, 3 have been rescued and shifted to hospital. As per police, the workers are migrant workers and efforts are on to trace the two missing persons. The land in which stone quarrying was being done belongs to Mahendrappa and businessman Hakim had taken it the lease. Following the incident, the police have detained a writer cum manager of the private mining company and investigation is underway.

Even before people could forget Chamarajanagar's oxygen crisis in which 24 people died as oxygen supply was hit last year, now a landslide was reported at Gundelpete taluk in which five people were trapped. Three persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital, while two persons are missing and are believed to have been stuck under the debris.

After the incident, Superintendent of Police TP Shivakumar and Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal visited the spot. Both the officers lacked the clarity on the incident while SP Shivakumar says five were trapped and two are missing, DC Charulatha says that 7 people were affected and details of two persons are yet to be collected, however, both stated that a case has been registered.

The land belongs to Mahendrappa and a person by name Hakim has the land on lease for stone quarrying and this is legal. The police have detained a writer cum manager of the mining company and are interrogating him. It is said no safety measures were taken. The incident of landslide which was captured on camera by local workers is going viral. Fire and Emergency Service persons were seen pulling out a person from a debris to shifting him to hospital. Due to the landslide, big mountain rock also rolled down and fell on the tipper trucks lined up at the site.

The officials are still at the site and continuing to trace the missing persons who are said to be migrant workers from Maharashtra. Due to the loose soil, the officials are finding the rescue operation a bit challenging.