    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Dec 15, 2021, 6:09 PM IST

    Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on Wednesday lost his temper when a group of media persons asked about his son’s involvement in the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. A video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows the minister hurling abuses at media persons and also threatening them. 

    Mishra was in Lakhimpuri district to inaugurate a new oxygen plant at the Mother Child Care Hospital. On being asked about his son being charged with attempt to murder and conspiracy to kill farmers who were protesting in the district, the minister lost his cool and asked the reporters to switch off their mic. 

    In the video, he is seen responding to media person's query about the oxygen plan, but flips the moment he is asked about his son Ashish. He is heard yelling, standing at the hospital entrance that the journalists have no shame. MoS Ajay Misra is also heard saying that his son was innocent and was being framed.

    In his temper, the Union Minister made aggressive gestures to someone in the crowd and left in a jiffy. The incident comes at a time when the Opposition is mounting pressure upon the Narendra Modi government to sack Mishra from the council of ministers. In fact, according to reports, the Union minister has been summoned to New Delhi.

    To note, a Special Investigation Team informed a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was a pre-planned conspiracy and that lesser charges in the case need to be substituted with graver ones. Mishra's son Ashish is one of the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

