Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, says, 'We want a re-exam, and the government will conduct the re-exam (for 70th BPSC). We don't have any political aspirations. Re-exam is good for the government. If they will conduct it, it would benefit them. I demand the government to release the treasury report of Gaya and Nawada...There is definitely a scam. All our demands are legitimate...I am sure the government will conduct the re-exam as we have presented evidence in the High Court...the court will give its order in the favour of students.'