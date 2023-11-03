Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    The singer, whose song 'Khalasi' garnered widespread attention on social media, shared his thoughts on this viral sensation. Aditya also shed light on his upcoming projects and conveyed his delight at receiving praise from PM Modi.

    Singing sensation Aditya Gadhvi, renowned for his hit song 'Khalasi,' recently shared his inspiring encounter with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this candid interaction, Aditya expressed his deep admiration for the Prime Minister's unwavering dedication to India's development and tireless work ethic.

    This remarkable interaction between Aditya Gadhvi and PM Modi provides a glimpse into the artist's journey, from viral sensations to collaborating with musical legends, all while maintaining a strong connection with the nation's leader, Narendra Modi. It underscores the power of art, music, and the inspirational figures who shape the cultural landscape.

