KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

After waiting for over 3 years to watch KGF's sequal, fans went crazy over the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2. The fans stood in long queues, held puja and burst crackers and even braved police lathis to watch Yash's Rocky Bhai's avatar.

With Yash's KGF Chapter 2 released in 10,000 screens worldwide and over 50 per cent in Southern states, fans particularly in Karnataka celebrated the film in their very own way and treated it as a festival.

In Bagalkot Shakti, one could see fans climbing over a wall to buy tickets in black, outside the theatre, a fan held an aarti by holding a pumpkin and lit camphor over Yash's cutout.

Fans in the Ballari district went a step further and crowded in thousands of numbers to buy tickets in advance for other shows as the house was already packed. Seeing the crowd swelling and preventing any law and order situation, the police wielded lathis against fans, but still they stood firm and stood in line to buy tickets.

At Chitradurga, fans lined up before the theatre at midnight and burst colorful crackers and raised slogans for Yash.

KGF Chapter 2 was a much-awaited Indian film and early reviews suggest the film could post over Rs 200 crore business on the first-day release. Yash's mass dialogue, Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography, Ravi Basrur's background score, and Sanjay Dutt's Adheera's role are all well crafted by the director Prashanth Neel. The film was released in 10,000 screens worldwide and has received an overwhelming response so far.