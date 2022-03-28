Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Despite efforts from government, leaders and religious heads from Muslim community, one class 10 student taking SSLC exam and follow court order boycotted exam. The incident happened in Bagalkot of north Karnataka.

    Mar 28, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    As 8.73 lakh SSLC students in Karnataka gave the first language exam on Monday amidst hijab row, many students followed the High Court order. Students were seen removing hijab, burka and entering the exam centers, however one student from north Karnataka remained adamant and walked out of the exam hall when asked to remove hijab and write exams.

    The incident was reported from Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district. In the 18-second video, it can be seen a student sporting a hijab coming out from Government Junior College. As soon as she comes out, a person comes in a bike to pick her up and they speed away.

    Ilkal Tasildhar Basavaraj arrived at the center to take stock of the situation and informed that out of 359 students only 3 were absent for the exam today. There were 23 Urdu candidates and one student, despite efforts from authorities to take up the exam, walked out.

    As per the latest information, Mysuru education authorities have informed that 39 girls from Muslim community have not appeared for exams. It is believed that these students in protest against the HC verdict banning hijab in the classroom have missed exams.

    Earlier, Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that all must follow the High Court order and appear for exams. The Minister also has told those students who miss exams over hijab will not be given any chance and will be considered as failure.

