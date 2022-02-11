  • Facebook
    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Feb 11, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Even as the row over hijab continues in Karnataka, the issue seems to have spread to other parts of the country. Muslim women took to the streets of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to express their anguish upon what they termed as an infringement of their rights.

    During their protest at the Atala locality in the district, the women expressed their angst against those who oppose the hijab. They termed hijab as a part of Islam.

    One of the protesters told media persons said, "This is a form of apartheid being practised, not allowing Muslim girls cannot get past the gates of their college or enter their classrooms. Now, boys wearing saffron stoles are harassing and intimidating them. We are here to express solidarity with our sisters from Karnataka and our resentment towards such acts." 

    "We have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind. He is the constitutional head of the country. It is his responsibility that the right to education and the right to religious freedom are safeguarded. We are demanding that Muslim girls in Karnataka should be allowed to wear the hijab as it is a religious symbol," the protester added.

    Stating that the minority community was being targeted within the country, the protesters said they will continue to raise their voices against injustice. 

    "We will ensure that our rights are safeguarded. We will keep coming on to the streets for that. The girls in Karnataka were following the uniform code of the institution. Their school diary mentions that they are allowed to wear the hijab if it matches the colour of the school uniform. Why change this norm in the middle of the year? The administration came under pressure from the ABVP and told the girls not to wear the hijab and come to school. This, in a way, is a violation of the dress code itself," protesters said.

