Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on a tip off raided 15 officials from different departments and deployed 400 officials who are carrying out search operations on over 60 locations across the state. In one of the raids at Kalaburagi, the officials found bundles of currency notes hidden in water pipes and ceiling.

It is said that Shantanu Gouda Biradar, Junior Engineer of the PWD department after learning about ACB officials at his doorstep, he did not open the door and along with his son hid the bundles of currency notes in the water pipes and ceiling to hoodwink the officials.

But the officials were smart enough and managed to find the hidden currencies and seize them. It is said that the officials have so far recovered Rs 54 lakhs from his house.

The official at the time of joining duty had only 2 acres of land in his name which he inherited from his father but now has 35 acres in his name and now facing investigation in Kalaburagi.

In another, ACB raided the residence of TS Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department and officials found 7 kg gold ornaments including biscuits and 3-kg silver and Rs 15 lakh cash from his Shivamogga home.

LC Nagaraj who is Administrator of Sakal Mission for Bengaluru Urban also received ACB shock as officials raided his Nelamangala house and found that the official has allegedly hidden notes under sarees. The officials also seized a huge godown which is worth several crores. The officials also recovered a few gold jewels. The officials brought note counting machines and the search is still underway.

Similarly, raids are underway at Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; KS Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari, BBMP FDC Mayanna and GV Giri, Group D employee of Yeshwanthpur BBMP residence.