    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    “The BJP government at the Centre is destroying the great Indian culture, traditions and heritage, and they are trying to convert secular India into a communal Hindu Rashtra,” said CPI-M Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

    Apr 6, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Politburo Member S Ramachandran Pillai hoisted the red flag announcing the 23rd Party Congress of the CPM in Kannur on Wednesday. The event officially began Wednesday and will go on until April 10.

    “The BJP government at the Centre is destroying the great Indian culture, traditions and heritage, and they are trying to convert secular India into a communal Hindu Rashtra,” said CPI-M Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai at the inaugural session of the 23rd Party Congress.

    Addressing party cadres at the beginning of the session, the CPI-M leader said that the important task at the moment is to isolate and defeat the BJP.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that even though the communist party was only in power in Kerala, it was on a revival path in other states.

