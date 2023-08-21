Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    India has the best model across the world in providing access to affordable medicine centres, Indonesia's Health Minister Budi G Sadikin said on Tuesday after touring a Jan Aushadhi Kendra during his visit to India. 

    India has the best model across the world in providing access to affordable medicine centres, Indonesia's Health Minister Budi G Sadikin said on Tuesday after touring a Jan Aushadhi Kendra during his visit to India. Speaking to the media alongside Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sadikin said he is keen on replicating this model in Indonesia too.

    "In Indonesia, I want to give medicine to our people with the best access, best quality and also the best price. I have look around many countries, and I am convinced that India has the best. That is why I ask my friends, to come to India to learn and I bring my government officials and businessmen to talk public to public and private to private, and then to replicate, with Mansukh Mandaviya's permission, to bring the model he has marvellously in India in Indonesia," Indonesia's Health Minister Budi G Sadikin said.

    Recent Videos

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres
    India News

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR
    India News

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this
    Defence

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this