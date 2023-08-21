'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

India has the best model across the world in providing access to affordable medicine centres, Indonesia's Health Minister Budi G Sadikin said on Tuesday after touring a Jan Aushadhi Kendra during his visit to India. Speaking to the media alongside Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sadikin said he is keen on replicating this model in Indonesia too.

"In Indonesia, I want to give medicine to our people with the best access, best quality and also the best price. I have look around many countries, and I am convinced that India has the best. That is why I ask my friends, to come to India to learn and I bring my government officials and businessmen to talk public to public and private to private, and then to replicate, with Mansukh Mandaviya's permission, to bring the model he has marvellously in India in Indonesia," Indonesia's Health Minister Budi G Sadikin said.