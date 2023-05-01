Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    The event saw the participation of IIMC alumni working in the media and other organisations in Kerala.

    The Kerala chapter of the IIMC Alumni Association hosted Connections 2023 in Kochi on Saturday, April 29. The event saw the participation of IIMC alumni working in the media and other organisations in Kerala. Chapter President Kurian Abraham welcomed the gathering and later recounted his experience working in the media industry over the years.

    Sandhya Manikandan, who belonged to the 2017-18 Malayalam Journalism batch at IIMC Kottayam, was presented with the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards for Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting). The award, comprising a trophy, cash award of Rs 50,000, and a citation, was for Sandhya's report on a Muslim girl and her siblings practising Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art usually practised by Hindu men. 

    Bijin Samuel received the award for the Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) at a function in New Delhi. Belonging to the 2017-18 batch of IIMC Kottayam, Bijin won the award for her report on innovative awareness programmes conducted by the organisation Thampu, in association with UNICEF, for tribal welfare. 

    IIMCAA Kerala chapter vice president KSR Menon and treasurer Hussain Kodinhi also recounted their experiences of working in the media industry over the years. The younger alumni also shared their journey so far. Sunil Menon, IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2023 convener, and Ritesh Verma, a founder of the IIMCAA, also spoke.

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Top Stories

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA
    Entertainment

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'
    India News

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Must See

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award
    India News

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH