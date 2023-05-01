IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

The event saw the participation of IIMC alumni working in the media and other organisations in Kerala.

The Kerala chapter of the IIMC Alumni Association hosted Connections 2023 in Kochi on Saturday, April 29. The event saw the participation of IIMC alumni working in the media and other organisations in Kerala. Chapter President Kurian Abraham welcomed the gathering and later recounted his experience working in the media industry over the years.

Sandhya Manikandan, who belonged to the 2017-18 Malayalam Journalism batch at IIMC Kottayam, was presented with the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards for Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting). The award, comprising a trophy, cash award of Rs 50,000, and a citation, was for Sandhya's report on a Muslim girl and her siblings practising Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art usually practised by Hindu men.

Bijin Samuel received the award for the Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) at a function in New Delhi. Belonging to the 2017-18 batch of IIMC Kottayam, Bijin won the award for her report on innovative awareness programmes conducted by the organisation Thampu, in association with UNICEF, for tribal welfare.

IIMCAA Kerala chapter vice president KSR Menon and treasurer Hussain Kodinhi also recounted their experiences of working in the media industry over the years. The younger alumni also shared their journey so far. Sunil Menon, IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2023 convener, and Ritesh Verma, a founder of the IIMCAA, also spoke.